UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,806 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $773,627,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,538.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,399,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,414,000 after buying an additional 1,385,434 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $92,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,858,000 after buying an additional 1,052,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,685,000 after buying an additional 890,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $109.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.17. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.