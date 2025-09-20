UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,898,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,999,000 after buying an additional 181,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,405,000 after buying an additional 1,026,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,573,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,670 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

