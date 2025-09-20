Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 24.5%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

