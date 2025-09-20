WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,793 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:ABT opened at $136.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.