Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $182.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.32 and its 200 day moving average is $129.92. The company has a market cap of $432.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.99, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

