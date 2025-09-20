Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,438 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

