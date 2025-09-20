Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Purchased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5,661.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8%

FAST opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

