iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,706 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $5,713,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU opened at $69.44 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

