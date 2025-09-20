Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Insider Es Charles Van Sells 20,000 Shares

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) insider Es Charles Van sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $840,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,149.12. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Es Charles Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Es Charles Van sold 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Es Charles Van sold 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $380,200.00.

COCO stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 11.50%.The firm had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vita Coco by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 78,229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 102.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 258,521 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 3,258.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

