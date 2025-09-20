Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

