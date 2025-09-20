Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,337,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $83.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.00.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,149.75. The trade was a 65.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,554 shares of company stock worth $2,976,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

