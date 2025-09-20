Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $671,000 Position in Invesco India ETF $PIN

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 153,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco India ETF has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

