18,000 Shares in The Allstate Corporation $ALL Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $205.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.50. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $214.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.47.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

