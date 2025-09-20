Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $263.23 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 145.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,933,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,740,009 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of ConocoPhillips worth $263,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $7,704,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average is $92.91. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

