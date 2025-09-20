Perpetual Ltd Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $33,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $3,872,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:APD opened at $290.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

