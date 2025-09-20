UMB Bank n.a. Sells 6,260 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.8% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $52,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.00. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

