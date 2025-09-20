Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Purchases 2,358,859 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 418,980.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,359,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358,859 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,335,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $82,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $951.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $957.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $972.23. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $867.16 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company has a market capitalization of $421.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,419.04. This trade represents a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

