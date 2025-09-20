IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,493 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $82,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,032,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. This trade represents a 40.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1%

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:COST opened at $951.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $957.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $972.23. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $867.16 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.67.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

