Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 3,202 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $138,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after buying an additional 2,393,383 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4,160.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,547,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,293 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,070,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $64,257,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

