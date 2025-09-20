Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.52 and a 52-week high of $193.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

