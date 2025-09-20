Bell Bank Acquires 4,403 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

