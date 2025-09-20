Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Stock Holdings Raised by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.4% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

