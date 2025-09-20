Adirondack Trust Co. Trims Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $302.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.45. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.