Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 160 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,138,000 after buying an additional 3,418,304 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,447,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,935,000 after buying an additional 83,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,622,000 after purchasing an additional 613,679 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,980,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after purchasing an additional 55,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,899 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $332.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $332.72.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

