Adirondack Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,965,000 after buying an additional 745,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nucor by 18.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,920,000 after buying an additional 355,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,772,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,342,000 after buying an additional 92,363 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $194,804,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Nucor by 16.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,863,000 after buying an additional 226,343 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,150,050.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,956.14. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,397 shares of company stock worth $6,763,814. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 0.9%

NUE opened at $133.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

