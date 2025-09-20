Worth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 72.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $342.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.23 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.41.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

