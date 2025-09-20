Short Interest in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Drops By 20.0%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,625,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,625,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $97.59.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.