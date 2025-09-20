Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.70.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $426.07 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.28, a PEG ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

