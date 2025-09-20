Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Position Trimmed by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average is $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $167.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $388,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,725.08. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,407.36. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,010 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

