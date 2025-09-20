Shelton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 55 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 97.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,978,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ASML by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $932.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $759.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $734.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $366.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $938.68.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

