Shelton Wealth Management LLC Acquires 679 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 51.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:ANET opened at $149.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.85 and a 200 day moving average of $102.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $156.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,582,614 shares of company stock valued at $983,487,717. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

