Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,878,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,088 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.5% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 824,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,237,000 after purchasing an additional 162,099 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

