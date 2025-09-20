Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Invests $70,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Glj Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $624.61 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $617.11 and its 200 day moving average is $477.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

