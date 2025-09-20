Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

