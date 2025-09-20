Professional Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

