William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 713 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $307.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $308.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

