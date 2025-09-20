Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total transaction of $551,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,406,936.39. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,327 shares of company stock worth $19,651,406. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $235.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.97. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

