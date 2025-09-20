Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,116 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,784,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of IJR opened at $119.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

