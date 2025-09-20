Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 1,361 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $245.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

