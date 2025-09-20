Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $5.23 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,937,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in MetLife by 52.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.1%

MetLife stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

