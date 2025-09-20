iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

MUB stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

