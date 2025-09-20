Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $273,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $7,989,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $49.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.98%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.