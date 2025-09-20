Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,028 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

