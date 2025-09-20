W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,069.13.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $988.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,004.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,018.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $893.99 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

