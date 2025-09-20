Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $365.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.98. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.63.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

