Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 4,545 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

