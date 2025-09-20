Windsor Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.