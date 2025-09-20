AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 2,124 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

