UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.19% of Conagra Brands worth $18,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after buying an additional 4,191,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,407 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 560.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,042,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,893 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,102.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,216,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:CAG opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.07. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.