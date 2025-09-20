iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA is WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,965,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,528,000 after buying an additional 46,879 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $93.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

